Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Game 3

Desmond Bane is not on the injury report for Game 3 between the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors on Saturday.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in California to take on the Golden State Warriros for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series at Chase Center on Saturday evening.

For the game, the Grizzlies will have their star shooting guard Desmond Bane available.

The sharpshooter had been on the injury report for Game 2, but still played in the game and for Game 3 he will also be available.

The Grizzlies are tied up with the Warriors 1-1 heading into the third game, which is the first game of the series that they are playing on the road.

The entire series has been very entertaining so far, because the first two games in Memphis were intense.

Draymond Green got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in Game 1, and Dillon Brooks got ejected for a flagrant 2 foul in Game 2.

The young Grizzlies made the NBA Playoffs last season, but they lost in the first-round to the Utah Jazz in just five games.

Meanwhile, this is the first time since 2019 that the Warriors have made the playoffs.

