Desmond Bane's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

Desmond Bane is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Utah Jazz.

The Memphis Grizzlies are in Salt Lake City to face of with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening, and for the game they will have their star shooting guard Desmond Bane available.  

The former TCU star is not on the injury report for the contest, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Underdog NBA.   

The Grizzlies are locked into the second seed in the Western Conference with a 55-23 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season. 

