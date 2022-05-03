Desmond Bane's Current Injury Status For Game 2

Desmond Bane remains listed as questionable (11:30 Eastern Time) for Game 2 between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

The most recent update was on the NBA's official injury report at 11:30 Eastern Time.

NBA's official injury report

Bane had an incredible first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and is arguably the second best offensive player on the team behind All-Star Ja Morant.

The Grizzlies lost the first game of the series against the Warriors on Sunday at home in Memphis by a score of 117-116.

Draymond Green was ejected from the game in the first half, and the Grizzlies went into halftime with a lead.

Meanwhile, the Warriors also had a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter.

Yet, the game came down to the buzzer when Ja Morant missed a shot for the win.

As for the Warriros, this is their first time that they have been in the NBA Playoffs since 2019 when they lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Prior to missing the playoffs for two years, they had been to five straight Finals and won three titles in that span.

