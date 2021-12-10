Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game
    Publish date:

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game

    Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns has been ruled out for the game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The two-time All-Star injured his hamstring in a game against the Golden State Warriors.
    Author:

    Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns has been ruled out for the game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The two-time All-Star injured his hamstring in a game against the Golden State Warriors.

    Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA. 

    The Suns are currently 20-4, while the Warriors are 21-4.   

    Both teams played each other last week, and each team won on their home court. 

    However, in their first matchup Devin Booker hurt his hamstring and left that game early, and has not played in a game since (three games). 

    For Friday's game in Arizona against the Boston Celtics, the two-time All-Star will miss his fourth consecutive game, and the status of Booker can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

    The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are on fire to start the new season. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

    USATSI_15761320_168388303_lowres
    Injuries

    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_16949604
    Injuries

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Bucks-Rockets Game

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_15993361_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The Trail Blazers Should Trade Damian Lillard To The Nets For Kyrie Irving

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17195158_168388303_lowres
    News

    Steve Kerr Compares This Player To Michael Jordan

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17316469_168388303_lowres
    News

    Watch Eli Manning Throw Kevin Durant A Touchdown Pass

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17218817_168388303_lowres
    News

    Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This Player To Save Their Season

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17047464_168388303_lowres
    Podcasts

    Stinar For 3: Is It Time To Worry About The New York Knicks?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17323134_168388303_lowres
    News

    How Was There No Foul Called On This Shot By Steph Curry?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17083583_168388303_lowres
    News

    Here's What Kevin Durant Tweeted On Wednesday

    16 hours ago