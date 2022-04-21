Skip to main content

Shocking Injury Update About Devin Booker

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Devin Booker could miss up to 2-3 weeks due to a Grade 1 right hamstring strain. The Phoenix Suns are currently in the middle of a first-round series with the New Orleans Pelicans.

Devin Booker exited Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening, and did not return.  

On Thursday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst has reported that the injury is a Grade 1 right hamstring strain, and he could miss as much as 2-3 weeks. 

The series is tied at 1-1 with the following two games being played on the road in Louisiana. 

The Suns finished the year as the top seed in the Western Conference, and they had the best record in the entire NBA. 

Last season, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost in Game 6 to the Milwaukee Bucks. 

