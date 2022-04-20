Devin Booker's Injury Status

Devin Booker exited Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening with an injury.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

The Suns won the game 125-114 to tie up the series at 1-1 with the next two games heading back to New Orleans.

All-Star guard Devin Booker left the game in the second half due to a hamstring injury.

After the game, Monty Williams gave an update.

Booker had been rolling with 31 points at halftime prior to the injury.

