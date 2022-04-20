Skip to main content

Devin Booker's Injury Status

Devin Booker exited Game 2 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday evening with an injury.

On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.  

The Suns won the game 125-114 to tie up the series at 1-1 with the next two games heading back to New Orleans.  

All-Star guard Devin Booker left the game in the second half due to a hamstring injury. 

After the game, Monty Williams gave an update. 

Booker had been rolling with 31 points at halftime prior to the injury. 

