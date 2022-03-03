Suns Injury Report Against The Trail Blazers

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Against The Portland Trail Blazers
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers in Arizona on Wednesday evening, and for the game they have announced their injury report.
The full injury report for the Suns against the Trail Blazers can be seen in the screenshot that is captured below from the NBA's official injury report.
Devin Booker, Frank Kaminsky, Chris Paul and Dario Saric have all been ruled out for the game.
Meanwhile, Cameron Payne is listed as probable (right wrist).
The Suns are currently on a two-game losing skid, but are still an impressive 8-2 in their last ten games overall.
They have been by far and away the best team in the entire NBA, and currently sit at the top of the Western Conference.
The second closest team is the Golden State Warriors, who are 6.5 games behind.
