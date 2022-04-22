Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 3

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans.

The Phoenix Suns will be in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

The Suns and Pelicans split the first two games in Arizona, so the series is tied up at 1-1 with the Pelicans hosting the next two games.

All-Star guard Devin Booker left Game 2 on Tuesday evening with a hamstring injury, and did not return.

He has also been ruled out for Game 3, so the Suns will be playing their first road game of the 2022 NBA Playoffs shorthanded without their best offensive player.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last year, and finished this season as the top seed in the west and had the best record in the entire NBA.

As for the Pelicans, they had a resilient season; a dreadful start to the year, finishing as the ninth seed and then winning two games in the play-in tournament to solidify the eighth seed for the playoffs.

They have not had their best player Zion Williamson play in any games so far this season.

