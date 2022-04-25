Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 4

Devin Booker has been ruled out for Game 4 between the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday evening.

The Phoenix Suns are in Louisiana to take on the New Orleans Pelicans for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series on Sunday evening.

For the game, they will be without their best offensive player in All-Star Devin Booker.

Booker injured his hamstring in Game 2, and has not played since he left the middle of that game.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns have a 2-1 series lead after winning Game 3 on Friday evening.

They had won the first game, but the Pelicans picked up a massive upset win in Game 2 to tie up the series.

However, the Suns were able to stop the Pelicans momentum by winning Game 3 on the road without Booker.

The Pelicans have had an impressive season after starting out just 1-12 this season, they found themselves finish the season as the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

They then won their way through the play-in tournament by beating the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers to seal the final spot in the playoffs (eighth seed).

As for the Suns, they are the top seed in the west and finished the season with the best record in the entire NBA.

