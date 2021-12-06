Publish date:
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Spurs-Suns Game
Devin Booker has been ruled out for the game between the San Antonio Spurs and Phoenix Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night in Arizona, and the game will be their first since their 18-game winning streak was ended by the Golden State Warriors on Friday night.
For the game on Monday, the Suns will be without Devin Booker, who is dealing with a hamstring injury.
The All-Star shooting guard's status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
Booker has missed the last two games after leaving Tuesday's game against the Warriors with the hamstring injury.
The Suns are 19-4 on the season, and tied with the Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.
As for the Spurs, they come into the game with an 8-13 record in their first 21 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.