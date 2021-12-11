Devin Booker's Injury Status For Celtics-Suns Game

Publish date:
Devin Booker's Status For Celtics-Suns Game
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns has been ruled out for the game against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The two-time All-Star injured his hamstring in a game against the Golden State Warriors.
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are just a half-game back of the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the entire NBA.
The Suns are currently 20-4, while the Warriors are 21-4.
Both teams played each other last week, and each team won on their home court.
However, in their first matchup Devin Booker hurt his hamstring and left that game early, and has not played in a game since (three games).
For Friday's game in Arizona against the Boston Celtics, the two-time All-Star will miss his fourth consecutive game, and the status of Booker can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.
The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are on fire to start the new season.
