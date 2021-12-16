Publish date:
Devin Booker's Injury Status For Wizards-Suns Game
Devin Booker has been ruled out for the game between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Washington Wizards in Arizona on Thursday, and they will once again be without their top scorer.
Two-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Duane Rankin.
Booker has missed the last six games with his hamstring injury, and Thursday will mark his seventh straight game missed.
The Suns come into the game with a 22-5 record in their first 27 games, and after starting the season 1-3, they have gone 21-2 in their last 23 games, and had a stretch where they won 18 straight games.
As for the Wizards, they come into the game with a 15-14 record in their first 29 games.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE.