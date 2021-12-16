Devin Booker's Injury Status For Wizards-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Washington Wizards in Arizona on Thursday, and they will once again be without their top scorer.

Two-time All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Duane Rankin.

Booker has missed the last six games with his hamstring injury, and Thursday will mark his seventh straight game missed.

The Suns come into the game with a 22-5 record in their first 27 games, and after starting the season 1-3, they have gone 21-2 in their last 23 games, and had a stretch where they won 18 straight games.

As for the Wizards, they come into the game with a 15-14 record in their first 29 games.

