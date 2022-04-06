Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Clippers Game
Devin Booker has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.
The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.
The former Kentucky star has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
The Suns are 63-16 on the season in the 79 games that they have played, which has them locked in as the first seed in the Western Conference for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.
