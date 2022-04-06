Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Clippers Game

The Phoenix Suns are in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will be without All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker.

The former Kentucky star has been ruled out due to a back injury, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are 63-16 on the season in the 79 games that they have played, which has them locked in as the first seed in the Western Conference for the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

