Devin Booker's Injury Status For Grizzlies-Suns Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Phoenix Suns.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Memphis Grizzlies in Arizona.

For the game, they will be without All-Star shooting Devin Booker, who has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) listed out for Friday."

The former Kentucky star has missed the last two games, so this will be his third straight game out of the lineup.

In his most recent game (last Saturday against the New Orleans Pelicans), Booker erupted for 58 points, six rebounds and five assists.

He also shot 21/35 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range.

On the season, the former 13th-overall pick is averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 28 games.

In addition, he is shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

The Suns come into the matchup with the Grizzlies as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-13 record in 32 games.

They are only one game behind the Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Suns are 4-6, but at home, they are a sensational 14-4 in 18 games.

As for the Grizzlies, they are 19-11 in 28 games and 7-3 in their last ten.

However, they are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 6-9 in 15 games on the road away from Memphis, Tennessee.

This will be the first time that the two teams have faced off during the 2022-23 NBA season.