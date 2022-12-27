Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Grizzlies Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

On Tuesday night, the Phoenix Suns are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Devin Booker has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) ruled out for Tuesday."

Booker has played 29 games and is averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

The three-time NBA All-Star is also shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

On Christmas, Booker returned after missing three straight games but exited after only playing four minutes due to the injury.

The Suns come into Tuesday evening as the fifth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-15 record in 34 games.

They are 3-7 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game losing streak.

On the road, the Suns are 5-10 in 15 games played outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

Playing without Booker will be tough because he is by far the best scorer on the team.

In the most recent (full) game he played, the former Kentucky star had 58 points, six rebounds and five assists on 21/35 shooting from the field.

As for the Grizzlies, they are the third seed in the Western Conference with a 20-12 record in 32 games.

Over the last ten games, they are 7-3, and at home, the Grizzlies have been remarkable, going 13-2 in 15 games hosted in Memphis, Tennessee.

The two teams faced off earlier this month, and the Grizzlies won 125-100.