Devin Booker's Injury Status For Lakers-Suns Game

On Monday evening, the Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker has been listed as questionable for the contest.

The former Kentucky star missed two games in a row and then returned for each of the last two games.

On Saturday night, Booker had 58 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

He also shot 21/35 from the field and 6/12 from the three-point range.

On the season, the three-time NBA All-Star is averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest on 47.7% shooting from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

The Suns come into the matchup with the Lakers as the fourth seed in the Western Conference with an 18-12 record in 30 games.

They are only 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

At home, the Suns have been phenomenal, going 13-3 in the 16 games that they have hosted in Arizona.

In addition, they are in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

As for the Lakers, they are 13-16 in 29 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

They have also won two games in a row but are just 5-9 in the 14 games they have played on the road.

The two teams faced off in November, and the Suns won 115-105.