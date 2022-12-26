Devin Booker's Injury Status For Remainder Of Suns-Nuggets Game

Devin Booker has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are playing in Colorado on Sunday night (the final game of the NBA's Christmas schedule).

During the first quarter, All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker exited with an injury and he will not return for the remainder of the night.

Suns: "INJURY UPDATE: Devin Booker (left groin) will not return tonight."

Booker had missed the last three games before returning on Sunday night, and he only played four minutes before getting hurt.

Before missing the last three games, his most recent game was sensational.

In a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on December 17, the former Kentucky star had 58 points, six rebounds and five assists on 21/35 shooting from the field.

He came into the matchup with the Nuggets averaging 28.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Losing Booker for the rest of the night is unfortunate because he is the team's best player.

The Suns have also been in a slump.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and 3-7 in their last ten games.

Right now, the Suns are the fourth seed in the Western Conference with a 19-14 record in 33 games.

As for the Nuggets, they are the first seed in the Western Conference with a 20-11 record in 31 games.

The Suns are 2.0 games behind the Nuggets in the standings.

On the road, the Suns have gone 5-9 in 14 games away from Arizona, while the Nuggets are 11-3 in 14 games hosted in Colorado.