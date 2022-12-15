Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Clippers Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Thursday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers.

On Thursday evening, the Phoenix Suns will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is listed as questionable.

Booker has missed each of the last two games (the Suns lost both).

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (hamstring) questionable for Thursday."

The former Kentucky star is averaging 27.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.0 steals per contest in 26 games (he is also shooting 47.8% from the field and 37.5% from the three-point range).

Right now, the Suns are one of the coldest teams in the league.

They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

Through the first 28 games, they have gone 16-12 and are the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Even though the Suns have struggled as of late, they are only 2.5 games behind the New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the Western Conference.

On the road, they are 4-9 in 13 games (12-3 in 15 at home in Arizona).

As for the Clippers, they come into the night with a 16-13 record in 29 games, which has them tied with the Portland Trail Blazers for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Clippers have gone 8-6 in 14 games hosted in Los Angeles, California.