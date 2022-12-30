Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Raptors Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Toronto Raptors.

On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns will be in Canada to face off with the Toronto Raptors.

For the game, they will remain without their best player Devin Booker, who has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

On Wednesday, the Suns announced that Booker will be out for the next four weeks.

Suns: "INJURY UPDATE: Further evaluation has confirmed that Devin Booker has sustained a left groin strain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks."

Losing the three-time NBA All-Star for such a long period is tough because he is one of the best players in the entire league.

In the last (full) game that Booker played, he had 58 points, six rebounds and five assists on 21/35 shooting from the field (on December 17 when the Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 118-114).

He is averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

The Suns have also been struggling as of late, and are 4-6 in their last ten games.

After being near the top of the Western Conference standings, they have now fallen to being tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the fifth seed.

Currently, they are 20-16 in 36 games and 6-11 in 17 games on the road.

As for the Raptors, they come into the night with a 15-20 record in 35 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 2-8 in their last ten games but 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Toronto.