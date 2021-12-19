Devin Booker's Injury Status For Hornets-Suns Game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Charlotte Hornets in Arizona on Sunday night, and for the game they could be without their best scorer.

Devin Booker has missed the last seven games with a hamstring injury, and for Sunday's game against the Hornets he is listed as questionable.

The status of Booker for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

While his status is up in the air, him being listed as questionable is a very positive sign that he is trending towards a return.

The Suns are tied with the Golden State Warriors for the best record in the NBA.

The Warriors have more wins (24-6), but the Suns have less losses (23-5).

If the Suns defeat the Hornets, they will gain sole possession of the top see in the Western Conference.

Related stories on NBA basketball