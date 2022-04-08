Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Jazz Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz on Friday evening, and for the game they will have their star guard Devin Booker available.

The All-Star shooting guard is not on the injury report, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Suns are the best team in the NBA with a 63-17 record in the 80 games that they have played in so far this season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball