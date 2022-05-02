Skip to main content

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

Devin Booker is not on the injury report for Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona on Monday night for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. 

The Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the playoffs in six games. 

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker hurt his hamstring in Game 2, and he did not return to action until Game 6 when they closed out the Pelicans on the road to clinch the series.  

For Game 1 against the Mavs, Booker is not on the injury report, which is huge for the Suns because he is their best scorer. 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The Suns had been in a 10-year playoff drought, but after trading for Chris Paul last summer they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. 

They lost to the Bucks in six games, but the turnaround for the franchise was incredible. 

Booker's first ever time in the playoffs he went to the Finals. 

This year, they were the first seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the entire NBA.  

The duo of Paul and Booker is arguably the best backcourt in the entire NBA. 

The only player on their injury report for Game 1 is Dario Saric, who has been out for the entire season. 

  • SHOULD THE PELICANS TRADE ZION? The Pelicans have been one of the surprise teams of the entire NBA Playoffs, and they have been doing so without Zion Williamson. Therefore, there is a case to be made that they would be better off trading him for a more established superstar. CLICK HERE.
  • CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 6: The Phoenix Suns clinched their first-round playoff series with a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in Game 6 on Thursday evening. They will now play the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the playoffs, which will begin on Monday. Chris Paul met with the media after his historic Game 6 performance CLICK HERE.

USATSI_16372233_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

By Ben Stinar18 seconds ago
USATSI_17977979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Draymond Green Said About His Ejection

By Ben Stinar9 minutes ago
USATSI_18134248_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jimmy Butler's Latest Injury Status For Game 1

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_18041740_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Marcus Smart's Injury Status For Game 2

By Ben Stinar48 minutes ago
USATSI_18150493_168388303_lowres
News

Raptors Head Coach Nick Nurse Gives Update On His Coaching Future

By Brett Siegel53 minutes ago
USATSI_16186722_168388303_lowres
News

BREAKING: Rudy Gobert Addresses Massive Rumor

By Ben Stinar56 minutes ago
USATSI_16893318_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Damian Lillard Tweeted After The Warriors Won Game 1

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18186371_168388303_lowres
News

What Bucks Game 1 Victory In Boston Means For Rest Of Series

By Brett Siegel1 hour ago
USATSI_16999515_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago