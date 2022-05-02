Devin Booker's Injury Status For Game 1 On Monday

Devin Booker is not on the injury report for Game 1 between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona on Monday night for Game 1 of their second-round playoff series.

The Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the first-round of the playoffs in six games.

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker hurt his hamstring in Game 2, and he did not return to action until Game 6 when they closed out the Pelicans on the road to clinch the series.

For Game 1 against the Mavs, Booker is not on the injury report, which is huge for the Suns because he is their best scorer.

NBA's official injury report

The Suns had been in a 10-year playoff drought, but after trading for Chris Paul last summer they made it all the way to the NBA Finals.

They lost to the Bucks in six games, but the turnaround for the franchise was incredible.

Booker's first ever time in the playoffs he went to the Finals.

This year, they were the first seed in the Western Conference, and had the best record in the entire NBA.

The duo of Paul and Booker is arguably the best backcourt in the entire NBA.

The only player on their injury report for Game 1 is Dario Saric, who has been out for the entire season.

Related stories on NBA basketball