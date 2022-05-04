Devin Booker's Status For Game 2 On Wednesday

Devin Booker is not on the injury report for Game 2 on Wednesday evening between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns in Arizona.

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night for Game 2 of their second-round playoff series.

All-Star shooting guard Devin Booker is not on the injury report for the contest, so he will be in the starting lineup.

NBA's official injury report

Booker had injured his hamstring in the middle of Game 2 of their first-round playoff series against the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, he returned in Game 6 to close out the Pelicans, and then played Game 1 on Monday against the Mavs.

Last season, the Suns made it all the way to the NBA Finals, but lost in six games to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

They traded for Chris Paul during the 2020 offseason, and he helped lead the Suns out of their ten-year playoff drought.

The trip to the Finals was also Booker's first time making the NBA Playoffs.

This season they picked up right where they left off as they finished as the first seed in the Western Conference, and they also had the best record in the entire NBA.

The Mavs are the fourth seed in the west, and they beat the Utah Jazz in the first-round in six games.

