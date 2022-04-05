Devin Booker's Status For Suns-Lakers Game
Devin Booker is not on the injury report for Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers.
The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and for the game their All-Star shooting guard is not on the injury report.
Devin Booker got the day off in the last game for the Suns against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but he will be available for Tuesday against the Lakers.
The status of Booker can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below.
The Suns are locked in as the first seed in the Western Conference with a 62-16 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.
