    December 14, 2021
    Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Trail Blazers Game
    Devin Booker has been ruled out for Tuesday's game between the Phoenix Suns and Portland Trail Blazers in Oregon.
    The Phoenix Suns are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they are going to be without their top scorer.  

    Devin Booker has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA. 

    The two-time All-Star has missed the last five games, and the game on Tuesday in Portland will be his sixth straight game out of the lineup. 

    The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are once again off to a sensational start to the year. 

    After beginning the season 1-3, they are now 21-5, and are fresh off of an 18-game winning streak that was snapped recently. 

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago, he recently passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

