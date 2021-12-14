Devin Booker's Injury Status For Suns-Trail Blazers Game

The Phoenix Suns are in Oregon to play the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday evening, and for the game they are going to be without their top scorer.

Devin Booker has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury, and his status for the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of FantasyLabs NBA.

The two-time All-Star has missed the last five games, and the game on Tuesday in Portland will be his sixth straight game out of the lineup.

The Suns made the NBA Finals last season, and are once again off to a sensational start to the year.

After beginning the season 1-3, they are now 21-5, and are fresh off of an 18-game winning streak that was snapped recently.

Related stories on NBA basketball