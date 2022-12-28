Devin Booker's Injury Status For Wizards-Suns Game

Devin Booker is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards.

On Wednesday evening, the Phoenix Suns are facing off with the Washington Wizards in Washington, D.C.

For the game, they will be without their best player, as Devin Booker has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

Underdog NBA: "Devin Booker (groin) ruled out Wednesday."

The former Kentucky star missed three games in a row and then attempted to play on Christmas (but only played four minutes before exiting with the injury).

His most recent (full) game was on December 17, when he erupted for 58 points, six rebounds and five assists in a 118-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

The three-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest in 29 games.

He is also shooting 47.7% from the field and 37.0% from the three-point range.

The Suns come into the night with a 20-15 record in 35 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are only 3.0 games behind Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets for the first seed.

Over the last ten games, the Suns have gone 4-6, and they are 6-10 in 16 games on the road away from Arizona.

As for the Wizards, they are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-21 record in 35 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak but 3-7 in their last ten games.

At home, the Wizards are a respectable 9-7 in the 16 games they have hosted in Washington, D.C.