Dillon Brooks' Injury Status For Grizzlies-Jazz Game

The Memphis Grizzlies could be without one of their best players when they face off with the Utah Jazz on Tuesday evening in Salt Lake City.

Dillon Brooks is listed as doubtful due to a hip injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies are locked in as the second seed in the Western Conference for the NBA Playoffs, and they have a 55-23 record in the 78 games that they have played in so far this season.

