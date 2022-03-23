Skip to main content
Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Pacers Game

Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Pacers Game

Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will face off in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, but for the game the Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.    

The status of Sabonis can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.  

Sabonis was recently traded from the Pacers to the Kings back in February, and made two All-Star Games during his time with the organization.   

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Sabonis will miss all five of the Kings upcoming road games before being re-evaluated. 

The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen below, and his article on EPSN can be read here.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17652443_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar31 seconds ago
USATSI_17898226_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Kings-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar8 minutes ago
USATSI_17602615_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar16 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar23 minutes ago
USATSI_17667292_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_17426826_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Injury Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17898190_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Klay Thompson And Draymond Green's Status For Warriors-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17627461_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Julius Randle's Status For Knicks-Hornets Game

By Ben Stinar37 minutes ago
USATSI_17226040_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Warriors Long Injury Report Against The Heat

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago