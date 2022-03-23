Domantas Sabonis' Status For Kings-Pacers Game
Domantas Sabonis has been ruled out for Wednesday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.
The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers will face off in Indianapolis on Wednesday evening, but for the game the Kings will be without Domantas Sabonis, who has been ruled out due to a knee injury.
The status of Sabonis can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee.
Sabonis was recently traded from the Pacers to the Kings back in February, and made two All-Star Games during his time with the organization.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday that Sabonis will miss all five of the Kings upcoming road games before being re-evaluated.
The tweet from Wojnarowski can be seen below, and his article on EPSN can be read here.
