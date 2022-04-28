Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Game 6 On Thursday
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening in Salt Lake City, but for the game their best player Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report.
He is currently listed as probable for the contest, but also said on Wednesday that he will play.
The Jazz are in a must-win situation as they trail the series 3-2, so a loss on Thursday would end their season.
The Mavs will likely be doing everything they can to avoid a Game 7, because the franchise has been eliminated in the playoffs in the first-round for the last two seasons.
Luka Doncic missed the first three games of the series due to a calf injury, but the Jazz failed to take advantage.
The Mavs went 2-1 without their best player, so they actually ended up with the advantage.
The Jazz had the best record in the entire NBA last year, but came up short (second-round) in the playoffs, and they are on the verge of another disappointing trip to the postseason.
The All-Star duo of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert has been unable to reach the Western Conference Finals during their tenure.
