Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status In Game 4
The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
During the fourth quarter, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell appeared to go down with an injury, and the Jazz went on to call a timeout.
However, Mitchell is currently in the game, and does not appear as if he will exit.
The Jazz are trailing the Mavs 2-1 in the series as they won the first game on the road, but lost the next two including as massive home favorites in Game 3.
Luka Doncic did not play in any of the first three games, but the All-Star made his series debut on Saturday in Game 4.
The Mavs lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, while the Jazz lost in the second-round.
Both teams lost to the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Jazz have had several good regular seasons in a row, but lost in the NBA Playoffs early each season.
Therefore, Saturday is a huge game for them to avoid falling down 3-1 for Game 5 in Dallas.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- MIDDLETON TO MISS REST OF FIRST-ROUND: The Milwaukee Bucks won the NBA title last season, and Khris Middleton was one of the biggest reasons they came out on top. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former All-Star will miss the rest of the first-round against the Chicago Bulls with a knee injury . CLICK HERE.
- CHRIS PAUL MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 3: The Phoenix Suns picked up a significant win in Game 3 on Friday evening in New Orleans, and after the game, Chris Paul spoke with the media. Devin Booker did not play in the game because he was out due to a hamstring injury. CLICK HERE.