Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status In Game 4

Donovan Mitchell appeared to get hurt in Saturday's Game 4 contest between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz. However, the All-Star guard returned to action after a timeout and never missed any of the game.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Saturday afternoon for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.  

During the fourth quarter, All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell appeared to go down with an injury, and the Jazz went on to call a timeout. 

However, Mitchell is currently in the game, and does not appear as if he will exit. 

The Jazz are trailing the Mavs 2-1 in the series as they won the first game on the road, but lost the next two including as massive home favorites in Game 3. 

Luka Doncic did not play in any of the first three games, but the All-Star made his series debut on Saturday in Game 4. 

The Mavs lost in the first-round of the playoffs last season, while the Jazz lost in the second-round. 

Both teams lost to the Los Angeles Clippers. 

The Jazz have had several good regular seasons in a row, but lost in the NBA Playoffs early each season. 

Therefore, Saturday is a huge game for them to avoid falling down 3-1 for Game 5 in Dallas. 

