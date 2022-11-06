Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

Donovan Mitchell remains listed as questionable (as of 12:30 Eastern Time) for Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in California to play the Los Angeles Lakers.   

Donovan Mitchell remains listed as questionable (ankle) as of the latest injury report at 12:30 Eastern Time.  

NBA's official injury report 

Mitchell missed Friday's win over the Detroit Pistons, but he has played in every other game so far this season.   

The former 13th-overall pick is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest on 48.1% shooting from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range in his first eight games with his new team.  

Mitchell had spent all five seasons of his career with the Utah Jazz before being traded in a blockbuster deal over the offseason.

He has never missed the NBA Playoffs and averaged at least 25.9 points per contest over the last two seasons.

So far, he looks like a perfect fit with the Cavs, who are looking to end their four-year drought from the postseason. 

The Cavs are 7-1 to start the season and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak (their only loss was the first game of the season against the Toronto Raptors).

Meanwhile, the Lakers have not been a good team to start the 2022-23 season.

After starting 0-5, they went on a two-game losing streak but lost their last game against the Utah Jazz.

They enter the day with a 2-6 record in their first eight games of the season and are the 14th seed in the Western Conference. 

The last time the Cavs made the NBA Playoffs was when they had LeBron James, who is now in his fifth season with the Lakers. 

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here 

