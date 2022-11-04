Skip to main content
Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

Donovan Mitchell remains listed as questionable for Friday's game between the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).
On Friday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Michigan to play the Detroit Pistons, but for the game their best player still remains on the injury report (as of 2:30 Eastern Time).  

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable (ankle). 

On Wednesday evening, the Cavs beat the Boston Celtics in overtime by a score of 114-113.    

Mitchell left the game with the injury but would later return (and finish the win with 25 points, four rebounds and six assists).   

He has been sensational in his first seven games, with the Cavs averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest.

The former Louisville star is also shooting 48.1% from the field and 43.8% from the three-point range.

In addition, the Cavs are 6-1 in their first seven games of the season and in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

After losing their first game of the season to the Toronto Raptors in Canada, they have not lost since.

Mitchell was acquired by the Cavs in a blockbuster trade over the offseason with the Utah Jazz.

He had spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the Jazz and led them to the NBA Playoffs every single season.

Meanwhile, the Cavs have not been to the NBA Playoffs in four seasons (since 2018, when they still had LeBron James).

Based on the way things are currently going, they will easily end the drought this season.

As for the Pistons, they come into the game with a 2-7 record in their first nine games of the season. 

