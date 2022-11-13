Donovan Mitchell's Current Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio, but for the game, they could be without their best player.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell remains listed as questionable (ankle) as of the 3:30 Eastern Time injury report.

The former Louisville star is in his first season with the team, and in 11 games, he is averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

In addition, the Cavs are 8-4 in their first 12 games, which has them as the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak before losing three games in a row (all on the road) to the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

The Cavs have not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018 (when they still had LeBron James), but with Mitchell, on the roster, they have the potential to be a contender.

He has never missed the NBA Playoffs in all five seasons that he has been in the league (with the Utah Jazz).

The Timberwolves also come into the game in the middle of a three-game losing streak and are 5-8 in the 13 games that they have played.

Over the offseason, the Jazz traded Mitchell to the Cavs and All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Timberwolves.

Mitchell had spent his entire career teammates with Gobert, so (if he plays) it would be the first time they faced off against each other.

Gobert is averaging 13.9 points, 12.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per contest.