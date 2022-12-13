According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to available for Monday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are in Texas to play the San Antonio Spurs.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has missed the last two games, but Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that he will return against the Spurs.

Fedor: #Cavs Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love WILL PLAY tonight against San Antonio, sources tell @clevelanddotcom"

The Cavs went 1-1 in the two games they played without Mitchell.

He last played on Tuesday evening when he had 43 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals, leading the Cavs to a 116-102 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his first 23 games with the Cavs, he is averaging 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He is also shooting a fantastic 49.6% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range.

The Cavs are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-10 record in 27 games.

They are 6-4 in their last ten but have gone just 5-8 in 13 games on the road outside of Ohio.

That being said, the Spurs are a team the Cavs should beat.

They are 8-18 in their first 26 games, which has them tied with the Houston Rockets for the worst record in the Western Conference.

After starting out 5-2, the Spurs have gone 3-16 in their last 19 games and are 4-10 at home.

However, they are currently on a two-game winning streak after beating the Rockets (at home) and Miami Heat (on the road).