Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Golden State Warriors in Ohio.

However, they will be without their best player Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

The three-time NBA All-Star also missed Wednesday’s 115-114 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, so this will be his second straight game out of the starting lineup.

Mitchell is in his first season with the Cavs and has been unbelievable through 40 games.

The former Louisville star is averaging 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.

In addition, he has helped the Cavs get off to an excellent start to the season, as they are tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Right now, the Cavs are 28-18 in 46 games and 6-4 in their last ten.

They have played outstanding on their home floor with a 19-4 record in 23 games hosted in Ohio.

Earlier this season, they lost 106-101 to the Warriors (at the Chase Center in San Francisco).

The Warriors come into the evening on the second night of a back-to-back after losing 121-118 to the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts on Thursday.

They are tied for the seventh seed in the Western Conference with a 22-23 record in 45 games.

On the road, the Warriors are 5-18 in 23 games away from the Chase Center.