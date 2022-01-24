Donovan Mitchell's Status For Jazz-Suns Game
Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Utah Jazz and Phoenix Suns.
The Utah Jazz will be in Arizona on Monday night to take on the Phoenix Suns, and for the game they will be without their best player.
All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for the game, and his status can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from he Twitter account of Underdog NBA.
Mitchell has missed the last three games, so Monday will be his fourth straight game out of the lineup due to concussion protocols.
The Jazz will be playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday, because they played in San Francisco against the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night.
The final score was 94-92 in favor of the Warriors, and the loss dropped the Jazz to 30-17 on the season.
