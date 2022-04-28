Skip to main content

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Injury Status For Game 6

Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to available for Game 6 between the Utah Jazz and Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City on Thursday evening.

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks for a pivotal Game 6 in Salt Lake City on Thursday evening, and good news has come their way pregame. 

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been upgraded to available for the contest. 

NBA's official injury report 

Mitchell got banged up in Game 5, but has not missed any games during the series, and Game 6 will be no different. 

The Jazz trail the Mavs 3-2 after getting blown out in Game 5 in Dallas. 

A win for the Mavs advances them to the second-round of the playoffs, while a win for the Jazz forces a Game 7 back in Dallas. 

Both teams have had their playoff struggles over recent years as the Mavs have lost in the first-round in back-to-back seasons.  

Meanwhile, the Jazz had the best record in the entire NBA last season, but lost in the second-round of the playoffs.  

Both teams lost to the Los Angeles Clippers.  

One team will have to advance in the series, and Jason Kidd in his first season as the head coach of the Mavs is looking poised to bring the franchise out of the first-round. 

The All-Star duo of Mitchell and Gobert has yet to reach a conference finals and continue to come up short in the postseason, so this is one of the biggest games of their career. 

