Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Bucks-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Saturday's game.

On Saturday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in Ohio.

However, they will be without their best player for the game, as Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out due to a groin injury.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed out Saturday."

The three-time NBA All-Star is in the middle of a fantastic season with averages of 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.4 steals per contest in 40 games.

He is also shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range.

That said, the former Louisville star has missed each of the last two games, so this will be his third straight out of the starting lineup.

The Cavs come into the game as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 28-19 record in 47 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak and are 5-5 in their last ten games.

At home, the Cavs are exceptional, with a 19-5 record in the 24 games they have hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but they appear very likely to end the drought in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are tied for the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 29-16 record in 45 games.

They are in the middle of a two-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Bucks are 11-11 in 22 games away from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Their best player has also been ruled out for the matchup, as two-time Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his fifth straight game.