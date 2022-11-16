Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Wednesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks are facing off in Wisconsin. 

For the game, the Cavs could be without their best player, as All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable (ankle). 

NBA's official injury report 

NBA's official injury report 

The former Louisville star missed Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. 

This is his first season with the Cavs, and he has been exceptional. 

In 11 games, he is averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest.

He's also shooting 51.3% from the field and 43.4% from the three-point range. 

The Cavs lost their first game of the season and then went on an eight-game winning streak. 

However, they are now in the middle of a four-game losing streak, so they come into the night with an 8-5 record in 13 games.

They are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and 4-4 in the eight games that they have played on the road away from Ohio. 

The franchise has not made the NBA Playoffs since 2018, but they are coming off a season where they went 44-38.

Therefore, the addition of Mitchell makes them a potential contender in the Eastern Conference. 

Darius Garland had 51 points on 16/31 shooting from the field in their last game.

The backcourt of Garland and Mitchell is one of the best in the league.

As for the Bucks, they are one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season with a 10-3 record in their first 13 games.

However, they have lost two games in a row. 

USATSI_12929864_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Nets Should Trade For This Former Celtics 1st-Round Pick

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19212243_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Bucks Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19440040_168388303_lowres
News

Ja Morant's Ridiculous Dunk Is Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19187528_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Nets And Kings Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19395454_168388303_lowres
News

Big News About Nikola Jokic

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19177704_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Grizzlies And Pelicans Finalized Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19394147_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Zion Williamson's Final Injury Status For Grizzlies-Pelicans Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18178110_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Big Injury News About Desmond Bane

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19272746_168388303_lowres
News

Indiana Pacers Proving To Be Sneaky Team In Eastern Conference

By Brett Siegel