Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Knicks Game

On Tuesday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in New York City to face off with the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

For the game, their best player Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

After missing each of the last three games, this is a good sign that the three-time NBA All-Star will likely make his return to the starting lineup.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed probable for Tuesday."

Mitchell is in his first season with the Cavs, and he has been brilliant through 40 games with the franchise.

He comes into the night with averages of 28.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists per contest (while shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.5% from the three-point range).

The former Louisville star will more than likely make his fourth trip to the NBA All-Star Game next month.

In addition, the Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA and have a 29-19 record in 48 games (which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference).

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 9-14 in the 23 games they have played on the road away from Ohio (20-5 at home).

As for the Knicks, they are 25-23 in 48 games, which has them as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are in the middle of a four-game losing streak and 11-13 in the 24 games they have hosted at Madison Square Garden.