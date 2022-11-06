Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in California to take on the Los Angeles Lakers, but for the game they could be without one of their best players.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (ankle) listed questionable for Sunday."

Mitchell has been one of the best players in the league for quite some time, but he has started this season especially good.

The former Louisville star is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest on 48.1% shooting from the field and 43.8% shooting from three-point range.

He missed their last game against the Detroit Pistons, but the Cavs were still able to win by a score of 112-88.

They are currently 7-1 on the season, and in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

After losing their first game against the Toronto Raptors, they have not lost.

Mitchell was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavs over the offseason, and they now have one of the best rosters in the league.

Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Mitchell all made the NBA All-Star Game in 2022.

While the Cavs have not made the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season, Mitchell has never missed the postseason in his five seasons as a pro.

As for the Lakers, they come into the game struggling in a big way.

They are just 2-6 in their first eight games of the season, and had started the season 0-5 in their first five games.