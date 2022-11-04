Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Pistons Game

On Friday eveing, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Michigan to face off with the Detroit Pistons.

However, they could be without their best player for the game.

All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable, as relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (ankle) listed questionable for Friday."

Mitchell briefly left the game between the Cavs and the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening but returned and helped them win by a score of 114-113 in overtime.

The Cavs have been unbelievable to start the season and are in the middle of a six-game winning streak.

They lost their first game against the Toronto Raptors but have not lost since (they are 6-1 on the season).

Mitchell has been sensational in his first seven games with the Cavs, as he is averaging 31.1 points and 7.1 assists per contest.

Over the offseason, he was traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cavs, which makes them a potential contender in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they were 44-38, which was their best record since the 2018 season when they still had LeBron James.

Mitchell has never missed the NBA Playoffs in his five seasons in the NBA.

The Cavs will likely end their playoff drought (four seasons) this year.

As for the Pistons, they will come into the night with a 2-7 record in their first nine games of the season.

They are 0-5 on the road but 2-2 in their four games at home in Michigan.

Last season, they were the 14th seed in the Eastern Conference, so they missed the NBA Playoffs.