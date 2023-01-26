Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Rockets Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Thursday’s game.

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Texas to face off with the Houston Rockets.

For the game, their best player Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable on the injury report (groin).

The All-Star shooting guard missed three games in a row before returning on Tuesday night against the New York Knicks.

In his return, Mitchell had 24 points, eight rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block in 38 minutes of playing time.

However, the Cavs lost 105-103, which now has them at 29-20 in 49 games this season.

They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference but only one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for fourth.

Over the last ten games, the Cavs have gone 4-6, and they are 9-15 in the 24 games they have played on the road away from Ohio (20-5 at home).

The franchise has not been to the NBA Playoffs since the 2018 season, but with Mitchell, it appears as if the drought will end in 2023.

He is in his first season with the team and is averaging an outstanding 28.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 41 games.

In addition, the former Louisville star is shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

As for the Rockets, they are 11-37 in 48 games, which has them as the 15th seed in the Western Conference (last place).

They are 1-9 in their last ten games and 7-16 at home in Houston, Texas.