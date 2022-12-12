Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Spurs Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

On Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Texas to take on the San Antonio Spurs.

They could be without their best player for the game, as Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable due to a leg injury.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (leg) listed questionable for Monday."

Mitchell has missed the last two games, and the Cavs are 1-1 in that span.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, Mitchell participated in shootaround this morning.

Fedor: "#Cavs Donovan Mitchell (lower leg soreness) and Kevin Love (lower back soreness) both participated in shootaround this morning. Then they both participated in their usual post-shootaround competition. All signs point to them playing."

Mitchell is in the middle of a fantastic season, and in his most recent game on Tuesday night against the Los Angeles Lakers, he had 43 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals (on 17/27 shooting from the field).

The former Louisville star is averaging 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in his first 23 games for the Cavs.

The Cavs are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-11 record in 28 games and are 6-4 in their last ten.

On the road, they have struggled with a 5-8 record in 13 games outside of Ohio (they are an impressive 12-2 at home).

As for the Spurs, they are 8-18 in their first 26 games and 4-10 in 14 games at home.

However, they have won each of their last two games.