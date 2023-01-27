Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Cavs-Thunder Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Friday's game.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in Oklahoma to face off with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

For the game, they will likely be without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell is questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed doubtful Friday."

The three-time NBA All-Star had missed three games in a row before returning and scoring 24 points against the New York Knicks on Tuesday night.

However, he was ruled out for Thursday's 113-95 win over the Houston Rockets in Texas.

The former Louisville star is in the middle of a remarkable season and has averages of 28.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 41 games.

He is also shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

As for the Cavs, they come into the night with a 30-20 record in 50 games, which has them tied with the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 10-15 in the 25 games they have played on the road away from Cleveland.

After missing the playoffs for each of the last four seasons, the franchise appears on it's way to ending the drought in 2023.

Meanwhile, the Thunder are tied for the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 23-25 record in 48 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a solid 14-10 in the 24 games they have hosted at home in Oklahoma City.

Last month, the Cavs beat the Thunder 110-102.