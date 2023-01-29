Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Clippers-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

On Sunday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in Ohio.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed questionable for Sunday."

The former Louisville star is in the middle of his first season with the Cavs and has played some of the best basketball of his career.

Through 41 games, Mitchell is averaging 28.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

He's also shooting 48.1% from the field and 39.6% from the three-point range.

That said, the three-time NBA All-Star has missed each of the last two games (and five out of the previous six).

Right now, the Cavs are 30-21 in 51 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are 6.0 games behind the Boston Celtics for the first seed (and one game behind the Brooklyn Nets for the fourth seed).

Over the last ten games, the Cavs are 4-6, but they also have an outstanding 20-5 record in the 25 games they have hosted at home in Ohio.

As for the Clippers, this will be the second night of a back-to-back.

They beat the Atlanta Hawks (on the road in Georgia) 120-113 on Saturday to improve to 28-24 in 52 games.

The victory now has them as the fourth seed in the Western Conference, and they have a 14-13 record in 27 games on the road.

In addition, the Clippers are in the middle of a five-game winning streak.