Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Kings-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Sacramento Kings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Sacramento Kings in Ohio.

For the game, they could be without their best player, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (leg) listed questionable for Friday."

Mitchell is off to a sensational start to the season with averages of 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists per contest in his first 23 games with the Cavs.

The former Louisville star is also shooting 49.6% from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range.

In the last game, Mitchell exploded for 43 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in a 116-102 win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in Ohio.

The Cavs come into the night as the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 16-9 record in their first 25 games.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very impressive 11-1 in the 12 games they have hosted in Ohio.

The franchise has not been to the postseason since 2018, but that appears very likely to change this season.

As for the Kings, they come into the night with a 13-10 record in their first 23 games, which has them as the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

After starting the season 0-4, they have gone 13-6 over the last 19 games and are 6-4 in their previous ten.

On the road, the Kings have a 5-6 record in 11 games played outside of Sacramento, California.