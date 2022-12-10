Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Thunder-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Saturday's game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Cleveland Cavaliers.

On Saturday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder in Ohio.

For the game, they will remain without their best player Donovan Mitchell, who has been ruled out due to a leg injury.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (leg) listed out Saturday."

Mitchell missed Friday's 106-95 loss to the Sacramento Kings, so this will be his second straight game out of the lineup.

The Cavs have gone 1-2 in the three games that they have been without Mitchell this season.

In his first 23 games as a member of the Cavs, the three-time NBA All-Star is playing outstanding.

He is averaging 29.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals per contest on 49.6% shooting from the field and 42.4% from the three-point range.