Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio, but for the game they could be without their best player.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (ankle) listed questionable for Sunday."

Mitchell is currently averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest in his 11 games with the organization (he was traded from the Utah Jazz over the offseason).

The Cavs come into the night with an 8-4 record in their first 12 games.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak but have lost three games in a row against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

At home, they are a perfect 4-0, but on the road, they are 4-4 in eight games.

In his short time with the franchise, Mitchell has fit in perfectly, and the Cavs have the potential to be a contender in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, they went 44-38 and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.

The win total was their most since the 2018 season when they still had LeBron James.

As for the Timberwolves, they are 5-8 in their first 13 games of the season (and in the middle of a three-game losing streak).

Over the offseason, they traded for Rudy Gobert, who had been teammates with Mitchell on the Jazz.

They are 4-5 at home and 1-3 in the four games that they have played on the road.