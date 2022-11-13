Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Cleveland Cavaliers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in Ohio, but for the game they could be without their best player.

All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as questionable due to an ankle injury.

Underdog NBA: "Donovan Mitchell (ankle) listed questionable for Sunday."

Mitchell is currently averaging 31.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest in his 11 games with the organization (he was traded from the Utah Jazz over the offseason).  

The Cavs come into the night with an 8-4 record in their first 12 games. 

They had been on an eight-game winning streak but have lost three games in a row against the Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. 

At home, they are a perfect 4-0, but on the road, they are 4-4 in eight games. 

In his short time with the franchise, Mitchell has fit in perfectly, and the Cavs have the potential to be a contender in the Eastern Conference. 

Last season, they went 44-38 and finished as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, but lost in the play-in tournament to the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. 

The win total was their most since the 2018 season when they still had LeBron James. 

As for the Timberwolves, they are 5-8 in their first 13 games of the season (and in the middle of a three-game losing streak). 

Over the offseason, they traded for Rudy Gobert, who had been teammates with Mitchell on the Jazz. 

They are 4-5 at home and 1-3 in the four games that they have played on the road. 

USATSI_19380114_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Cavs Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19402065_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Trail Blazers And Mavs Final Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19182517_168388303_lowres
News

Hornets And Heat's Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19303837_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

BREAKING: LaMelo Ball's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19394629_168388303_lowres
News

Unbelievable Fact About Kevin Durant This Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15355620_168388303_lowres
News

Celtics Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against Pistons

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19283616_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Raptors-Pacers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18532404_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Jaylen Brown's Final Injury Status For Celtics-Pistons Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_15732239_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Hornets-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar