    Donovan Mitchell's Injury Status For Hornets-Cavs Game

    Donovan Mitchell is on the injury report for Sunday's game.

    On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Charlotte Hornets in Ohio.

    For the game, the Cavs will be without their best player, as All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out.

    Via RotoWire: "Donovan Mitchell: Ruled out for Sunday"

    Mitchell has had another incredible season with averages of 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from the three-point range in 55 games.

    The Cavs are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 48-33 record in 81 games.

    They have gone 5-5 over their last ten games and are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak.

    Most recently, the Cavs beat Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers (at home in Ohio) by a score of 129-120.

    Mitchell finished the game with 33 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals while shooting 12/27 from the field and 4/10 from the three-point range in 38 minutes of playing time.

    The Cavs are headed to the NBA playoffs for the second straight season.

    They are coming off a year where they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, and lost to Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks in the first round.

    As for the Hornets, they have had another tough season, and are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-61 record in 81 games.

    They will miss the NBA playoffs (and the play-in tournament) for the eighth straight season.

